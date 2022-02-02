Short Interest in Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Decreases By 33.3%

Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JPOTF stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Jackpot Digital has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10.
About Jackpot Digital
Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.