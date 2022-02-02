Short Interest in Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Decreases By 33.3%

Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JPOTF stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Jackpot Digital has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10.

About Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital, Inc engages as a software developer and supplier to the Gaming industry. It focuses on the provision of electronic tables, mobile gaming on cruise ships and hotel industry, and horse racing for fantasy sports industry. The company was founded on May 27, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

