Short Interest in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Declines By 20.9%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $46,767.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $38,025,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,028 shares of company stock valued at $43,256,426 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KnowBe4 by 154.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,284 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 277.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,917,000 after buying an additional 2,341,345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 29.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 303,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,088,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 990,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,272. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNBE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. lifted their price target on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

