Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Rises By 30.3%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of LX traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. 62,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,502. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $615.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $460.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

LX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

