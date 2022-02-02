Short Interest in Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Increases By 47.4%

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifestyle International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

LFSYY remained flat at $$13.73 during trading on Wednesday. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Lifestyle International has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

