Short Interest in Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Rises By 72.8%

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,000 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the December 31st total of 467,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.9 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nickel Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NICMF opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. Nickel Mines has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

