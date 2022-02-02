Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Grows By 38.0%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:NMI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 37,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,059. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 47.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

