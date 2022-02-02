Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Grows By 38.0%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE:NMI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 37,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,059. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
