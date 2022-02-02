Short Interest in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) Grows By 31.3%

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIA. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $1,467,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Biotech Opportunities stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

