Short Interest in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Drops By 27.2%

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE PVG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. 548,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,138. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 504,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 103,021 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVG shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

