Short Interest in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Declines By 20.1%

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 126,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on PRPH shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRPH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. 5,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,947. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

