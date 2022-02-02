Short Interest in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Expands By 56.8%

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 543.9% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTIC opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

