Short Interest in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expands By 28.8%

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 15,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 184,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,534,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

