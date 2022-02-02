Short Interest in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Declines By 21.0%

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on ShotSpotter in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,424 shares of company stock worth $684,409. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ShotSpotter by 100.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 373.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,086. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $304.39 million, a PE ratio of -237.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

