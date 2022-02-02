Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Rises By 36.4%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 673,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,185.0 days.

Shares of SZKMF remained flat at $$42.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 333. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

