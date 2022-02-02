Short Interest in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Decreases By 22.4%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 518,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. 120,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 117.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.