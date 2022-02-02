Short Interest in Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Expands By 42.1%

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 215.3 days.

OTCMKTS:THNCF remained flat at $$4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050. Thinkific Labs has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Get Thinkific Labs alerts:

THNCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Thinkific Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thinkific Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.