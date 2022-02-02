Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Decreases By 26.7%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.5 days.

Shares of TMTNF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.15. 423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMTNF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

