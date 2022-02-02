Short Interest in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Drops By 31.1%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NTG stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $34.88. 355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $35.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.
