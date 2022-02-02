Short Interest in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Drops By 31.1%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NTG stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $34.88. 355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $35.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 300,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,523,488 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

