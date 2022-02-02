Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Increases By 42.9%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $26.22. 526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.08. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

