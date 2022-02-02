Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Drops By 16.7%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 17.10 to 21.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $21.54.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.