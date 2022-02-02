Short Interest in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Increases By 28.5%

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 702,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 604,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,367. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.58 and its 200 day moving average is $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

