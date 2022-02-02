Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Rises By 39.4%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of IDE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,574. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

