Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get Sientra alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.55.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sientra has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sientra by 181.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.