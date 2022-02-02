Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.50 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $165.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.57. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

