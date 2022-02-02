Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SVM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. cut their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $587.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $7.52.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

