Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

SAMG opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 81,657 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,072.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

