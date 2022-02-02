Simon Pryce Acquires 5 Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Simon Pryce acquired 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,936 ($39.47) per share, for a total transaction of £146.80 ($197.36).

Shares of LON ULE traded up GBX 44 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,996 ($40.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,102.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,850 ($24.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,420 ($45.98).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($29.58) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,743.75 ($36.89).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

