Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Sio Gene Therapies to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $65.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

