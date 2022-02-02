SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Shares Gap Down to $14.96

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $14.60. SITE Centers shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 53,708 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $20,716,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,513 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

