SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 786,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 383,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.27, for a total value of $551,543.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,369 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. FMR LLC raised its position in SiTime by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,024,000 after acquiring an additional 654,173 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in SiTime by 164,672.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 377,101 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 450.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,685,000 after acquiring an additional 291,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 120.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth about $43,762,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SITM traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.11. 229,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.94. SiTime has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiTime will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

