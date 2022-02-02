SkyWest (SKYW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

