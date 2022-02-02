Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $3.100-$3.100 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $3.10 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.50. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.53.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

