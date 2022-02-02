SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on SLM Solutions Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of ETR:AM3D opened at €15.62 ($17.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.60 million and a P/E ratio of -12.30. SLM Solutions Group has a 1 year low of €12.70 ($14.27) and a 1 year high of €24.50 ($27.53). The business’s 50-day moving average is €16.02 and its 200 day moving average is €17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.24, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

