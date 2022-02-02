Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $175.04 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Target comprises about 6.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Target worth $175,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Target by 77.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Target by 104.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 488,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,716,000 after buying an additional 248,939 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 170,844.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $219.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.83. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

