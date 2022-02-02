Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.54) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SMIN. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.54) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.52) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.81).

SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,578.50 ($21.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 22.03. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.45). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,548.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,493.08.

In other news, insider George Buckley bought 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($21.26) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,813.27).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

