Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.54) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SMIN. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.54) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.52) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.81).
SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,578.50 ($21.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 22.03. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.45). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,548.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,493.08.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
