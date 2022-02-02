Snap Inc. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Snap in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion anticipates that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Snap from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

Snap stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

