SnowGem Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021759 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000937 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 242.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

