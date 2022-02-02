Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Solvay from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Solvay from €93.00 ($104.49) to €94.00 ($105.62) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTC SLVYY opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Solvay has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

