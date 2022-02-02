Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,200 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 706,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,631.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVYSF remained flat at $$121.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. Solvay has a one year low of $112.28 and a one year high of $135.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.91.

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

