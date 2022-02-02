Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonic’s EchoPark unit is the major growth engine of the firm. Strong organic growth fueled by EchoPark expansion is likely to boost the company’s prospects. The buyout of RFJ Auto Partners is expected to add $3.2 billion to Sonic’s annual revenues and catapult the firm into the top-five biggest dealership groups in the United States. Sonic’s focus on enhancing digital capabilities is expected to bolster prospects. Strategic partnership with Cox Automotive and Darwin Automotive to develop a proprietary e-commerce platform and user interface bodes well for Sonic. This digital retailing partnership is expected to speed up the firm’s EchoPark expansion plans. The company's investor-friendly moves is another positive. Considering the tailwinds, Sonic is viewed as an attractive bet at the moment.”

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 267,763 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 589.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,760,000 after acquiring an additional 112,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.