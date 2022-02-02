SOTA Finance Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $216,295.28 and approximately $93.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00043501 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00118640 BTC.

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance (SOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOTA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOTA Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOTA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

