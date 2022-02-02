South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Gap Down to $82.21

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.21, but opened at $80.01. South State shares last traded at $82.03, with a volume of 1,787 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of South State by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in South State in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

