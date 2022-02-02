Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUV. Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.24.

LUV opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after buying an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

