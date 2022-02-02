Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Short Interest Up 31.9% in January

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 856,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWX stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.37. 2,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,283. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

