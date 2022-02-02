SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Shares of DWX stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

