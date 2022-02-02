SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 162,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,607,365 shares.The stock last traded at $41.03 and had previously closed at $41.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 109,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 56,605 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 41,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.