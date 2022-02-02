SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stake Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,503,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 53,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 122,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period.

KRE stock opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

