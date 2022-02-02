Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,980 at Barclays

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 4,370 ($58.75) to GBX 3,980 ($53.51) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spectris to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($45.31) to GBX 3,150 ($42.35) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($58.89) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($57.81) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,762 ($50.58).

Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,393 ($45.62) on Tuesday. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,945 ($39.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,167 ($56.02). The company has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,554.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,701.28.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

