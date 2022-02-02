Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.50

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEPJY. HSBC upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

