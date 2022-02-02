Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94.

Several research firms recently commented on SNMSF. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.