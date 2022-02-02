Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Update

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94.

Several research firms recently commented on SNMSF. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

