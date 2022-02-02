Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Global Inc. is a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Spire Global Inc., formerly known as NavSight Holdings Inc., is based in VIENNA, Va. “

SPIR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS SPIR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. 4,703,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,835. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41. Spire has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spire in the third quarter worth about $6,265,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,265,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,771,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

